Mobile Anti-Malware Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Mobile Anti-Malware Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Mobile Anti-Malware Market was valued at USD 3.17 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 14.33 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.25% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Mobile Anti-Malware market are listed in the report.

Sophos

Kaspersky Lab

Mcafee

Symantec Corporation

AVG Technologies

Avast Software S.R.O.

Bitdefender

ESET

Spol. S.R.O.

Lookout