Mobile Advertising Market Will Reach US$ 20 billion By 2017 – 2022

The proliferation of social media, affordable smartphones, and rapidly improving 4G LTE network infrastructure in emerging economies have all directly benefited the mobile advertising market. Large technology giants such as Facebook and Google consider it to be the future of advertising and have invested big bucks to increase the overall visibility of the mobile advertising market. Millions of customers in developing countries are coming online for the first time on smartphones, driving the advertising shift from one that is desktop oriented to one that is mobile-centric or even mobile only. The mobile advertising market is anticipated to witness an exponential CAGR of 18.8% from 2017 to 2022.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19087