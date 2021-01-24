Mining Equipment Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Mining Equipment Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Mining Equipment Market was valued at USD 77.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 113.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Atlas Copco AB

Boart Longyear

Caterpillar China Coal Technology and Engineering Group Corp.

China National Coal Mining Equipment

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co.

Komatsu

Metso Corporation

Northern Heavy Industries Group

Outotec Oyj

Sandvik AB