Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2023

segmented as follows:

By product type

By distribution channel

By region

The next section of the report analyzes the market on the basis of product type and presents the market size in terms of value over the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into:

Starting milk formula

Follow-on milk formula

Toddlers milk formula

Of these, the starting milk formula segment accounted for 51% revenue share of the overall infant milk formula market in 2015, followed by the follow-on milk formula segment. The starting milk formula segment is mainly driven by the increasing number of middle-income consumers in the MENA region. However, the major factor that restraints the market growth is the rising prices of the starting milk formula.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of the distribution channel and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into:

Specialty store

Supermarkets

Online retail

Chemist/pharmacies/drugstore

Others

Of the mentioned segments, the online retail segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 16.2% in terms of value during the forecast period. However, the chemist/pharmacies/drugstore segment is expected to dominate the infant milk formula market in terms of revenue share contribution, accounting for 73.4% share of the overall market by 2021.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of region and presents the market size in terms of value over the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

GCC Bahrain Kuwait Oman Qatar Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE)

North Africa Algeria Egypt Morocco Tunisia

Rest of Middle East Iraq Jordan Lebanon Yemen



The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

