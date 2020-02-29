Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2023

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
All the players running in the global Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market are elaborated thoroughly in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market players.
segmented as follows:
- By product type
- By distribution channel
- By region
The next section of the report analyzes the market on the basis of product type and presents the market size in terms of value over the forecast period.
On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into:
- Starting milk formula
- Follow-on milk formula
- Toddlers milk formula
Of these, the starting milk formula segment accounted for 51% revenue share of the overall infant milk formula market in 2015, followed by the follow-on milk formula segment. The starting milk formula segment is mainly driven by the increasing number of middle-income consumers in the MENA region. However, the major factor that restraints the market growth is the rising prices of the starting milk formula.
The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of the distribution channel and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.
On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into:
- Specialty store
- Supermarkets
- Online retail
- Chemist/pharmacies/drugstore
- Others
Of the mentioned segments, the online retail segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 16.2% in terms of value during the forecast period. However, the chemist/pharmacies/drugstore segment is expected to dominate the infant milk formula market in terms of revenue share contribution, accounting for 73.4% share of the overall market by 2021.
The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of region and presents the market size in terms of value over the forecast period.
Regions covered in the report are as follows:
- GCC
- Bahrain
- Kuwait
- Oman
- Qatar
- Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- North Africa
- Algeria
- Egypt
- Morocco
- Tunisia
- Rest of Middle East
- Iraq
- Jordan
- Lebanon
- Yemen
The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
