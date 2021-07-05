Microirrigation Systems Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Microirrigation Systems Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Microirrigation Systems Market was valued at USD 2.99billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 13.24billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Microirrigation Systems market are listed in the report.

EPC Industries Limited

Hunter Industries

Jain Irrigation Systems

T-L Irrigation

Rain Bird Corporation

Lindsay Corporation

Netafim Corporation

The Toro Company

Nelson Irrigation