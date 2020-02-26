Microgrid Market Size of Dynamics, Products, Application, Forecast Report 2019-2025

The global Microgrid market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Microgrid market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Microgrid market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Microgrid market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Microgrid market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
segmented as follows:
Global Microgrid Market, by Connectivity
- Grid-tied (Grid-connected)
- Off-grid
Global Microgrid Market, by Application
- Campus & Institution
- Community & Utility
- Commercial & Industrial
- Defense & Military
- Remote Island
Global Microgrid Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Denmark
- Russia & CIS
- Norway
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- The report provides extensive analysis of the microgrid market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments
- The grid-tied (grid-connected) segment accounts for a prominent market share, due to high demand for reliable and affordable power from industrial, commercial, communities, and other end-users
- Among applications, the community & utility segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period
- Among regions, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period
- Aging power infrastructure, increasing incidence of power outages, and rising distributed generation capacities are expected to drive the microgrid market in the near future
- The report offers a list of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the microgrid market at the global, regional, and country levels
- The report provides insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the market competition level
Each market player encompassed in the Microgrid market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Microgrid market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
