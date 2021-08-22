Microfluidics Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Microfluidics Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Microfluidics Market was valued at USD 9.56 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 46.32 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=26660&utm_source=ITN&utm_medium=002

The main companies operating in the Microfluidics market are listed in the report.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Micronit Microtechnologies

Cellix

Microfluidic Chipshop

Biomérieux

Fluidigm Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Perkinelmer