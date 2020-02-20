Microbiome Sequencing Market Analysis 2020 High Profit Explored by Eurofins Scientific; LABCYTE INC.; Leucine Rich Bio Pvt Ltd.; Microbiome Insights; MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS, LLC

Microbiome sequencing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3455.33 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the focus of various researchers on utilization of this technology in the development of personalized medicine and dietary applications.

The microbiome sequencing market research report provides a unique guidance in providing thoughtful details regarding the development factors, shortcomings, dangers, and the worthwhile opportunities emerging in the microbiome sequencing market. The report likewise includes the income; business size, share, generation the market share. The microbiome sequencing market report helps the readers in understanding the development factors, industry plans, approaches and advancement procedures actualized by key market players. The report has been prepared by keeping the client’s perspective in mind.

Ask For Complimentary Sample PDF| Request At https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-microbiome-sequencing-market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global microbiome sequencing market are BIOLOG; Cosmosid Inc; Illumina, Inc.; Metabiomics Corp.; Oxford Nanopore Technologies; BaseClear B.V.; BGI; BioMathematica; Charles River; CoreBiome, Inc.; Clinical-Microbiomics A/S; Diversigen; Eurofins Scientific; LABCYTE INC.; Leucine Rich Bio Pvt Ltd.; Microbiome Insights; MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS, LLC; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Molzym GmbH & Co. KG; Norgen Biotek Corp.; Phase Genomics Inc.; QIAGEN; Resphera Biosciences, LLC; Shoreline Biome; StarSEQ GmbH; Viome, Inc.; Zymo Research among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, LOOP GENOMICS announced the launch of new kits aimed at enhancing the ultra-high resolution microbiome sequencing solutions for researchers. The kits are provided in combination with Illumina’s instruments which can reduce the overall costs of researches and provide valuable insights with high accuracy

In January 2019, OraSure Technologies announced that they had agreed to acquire two separate organizations to enhance their growth strategies and align their business strategies to meet the growing consumer demands for microbiome services, as well as enhancing the expertise of non-invasive sampling collection

Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of genomic research methods along with widening areas of application for microbiome sequencing technology is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing demands for next-generation sequencing services will also propel the growth of the market

Decreasing costs associated with NGS technology giving rise to a greater adoption rate also acts as a market driver

Increasing investment expenditure being incurred on advancing and utilization of microbiome research will boost this market growth

Market Restraints

Lack of technically proficient individuals is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the legal and ethical issues in concerns to genome sequencing methods; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-microbiome-sequencing-market

Segmentation: Global Microbiome Sequencing Market

By Sequencing Technology

(Sanger Sequencing, High-Throughput Sequencing, Third-Generation Sequencing, SBL, SBS, Shotgun Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Targeted Gene Sequencing, RNA Sequencing, Others),

Component

(Reagents & Kits, Instruments),

Targeted Disease

(Gastrointestinal Diseases, Infectious Diseases, CNS Diseases, Oncology, Others),

Application

(Drug & Biomarker Discovery, Genetic Screening, Disease Diagnosis Research, Therapeutic, Personalized Medicine, Others),

Research Type

(Outsourced, In-House),

End-User

(Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Academic Centers & Research Institutes, CROs, Others),

Laboratory Type

(Dry Lab, Wet Lab),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Get Full Table Of content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-microbiome-sequencing-market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like Asia, United States, and Europe.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]