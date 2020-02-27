Microbiology Diagnostic Devices Market Growing at a CAGR %: Analysis of Prevailing Industry Opportunities and Winning Manufacturers 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Microbiology Diagnostic Devices Market
Key Players Operating in Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices Market
- The global microbiology diagnostic devices market is concentrated, with a few players accounting for a significant share of the global market. Demand for microbiology diagnostic devices has increased in both emerging and developed markets. Key growth strategies such as product launches and enhancements have been adopted by major players in order to consolidate their position in the global market. Furthermore, strategies such as agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions were also adopted by several market players to remain competitive in the market. Key players operating in the global market are:
- BioMérieux SA
- Danaher Corporation
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Abbott Laboratories
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Bruker Corporation
- Hologic, Inc
- Qiagen N.V.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Shimadzu Corporation
- 3M Company
- Neogen Corporation
Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices Market- Research Scope
- The global microbiology diagnostic devices market can be segmented based on product, disease type, end-user, and region.
Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices Market, by Product
- Laboratory Instruments
- Incubators
- Gram strainers
- Autoclave sterilizers
- Bacterial colony counters
- Microbial air samplers
- Blood culture counters
- Microbial culture systems
- Anaerobic culture systems
- Petri dish fillers
- Other laboratory instruments
- Microbiology Analyzers
- Molecular diagnostic instruments
- Advanced microscopes
- Mass spectrometers
- Reagent
- Pathogen-specific kits
- General reagents
Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices Market, by Disease Type
- Respiratory diseases
- Bloodstream infections
- Gastrointestinal diseases
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Urinary tract infections
- Periodontal diseases
- Other diseases
Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices Market, by End-user
- Hospitals and diagnostic centers
- Custom diagnostic lab service providers
- Academia & research institutes
Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
