Microbiological Testing of Water Market Business Overview and Recent Trends by 2026 | Key Players- Water market Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation,3M Company

Microbiological Testing of Water Market Overview

The Microbiological Testing of Water Market Status and Forecast 2019-2026 , published by Reports and Data, aims to give an extensive evaluation of the market, focused on product definition, product type, leading companies, and application. The report offers a historical analysis and a comprehensive overview of the Microbiological Testing of Water market, its segments and sub-segments, dominant companies controlling a significant portion of the global sector, competitive landscape, opportunities, and the variables operating in the market. It also takes into consideration market dynamics, factors driving the growth of the sector, and ever-changing market trends. It offers accurate market insights and estimations for the development of the industry in terms of market size, share, net profit, sales, gross revenue, and CAGR.

Market Size – USD 1.19 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Stringent regulations for the industrial waste disposal

Rising water usage in pharmaceutical industry, growing food industry, rising incidences of water borne disease, increased technological adaptation and increasing contamination in reservoirs and other water sources are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Microbiological Testing of Water Market during the forecast period.

The key players in the Microbiological Testing of Water market Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation,3M Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., MilliporeSigma, Döhler GmbH, Perkinelmer, Inc., Idexx Laboratories Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Pathogen Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Legionella

Coliform

Salmonella

Vibrio

Clostridium

Others

Water Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Drinking and Bottled Water

Industrial Water

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Test Kits and Reagents

Instruments

Industry (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pharma & Bio-Pharma

Clinical

Food

Energy

Chemical & Material

Environmental

Based on the market position, the report assesses the primary applications of Microbiological Testing of Water in different end-user industries. The report categorizes the global market into the leading regions for Microbiological Testing of Water into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further highlights the major product types, applications, end-use industries, leading regions, and the leading players in the global Microbiological Testing of Water sector.

Microbiological Testing of Water market segmentation based on product type, end-use, region, and leading companies.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream feedstock, downstream buyers, and the current market scenario.

Collaborations, investment in R&D, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches by leading market players in the Microbiological Testing of Water industry.

Study of increasing stringency of regulations imposed by governmental authorities on the consumption of Microbiological Testing of Water.

Impact of modern technologies, for instance, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Microbiological Testing of Water market.

