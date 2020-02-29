Microalgae DHA Market To Grow Significantly From 2020 To 2026, North America To Be Major Revenue Contributor

The global Microalgae DHA market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Microalgae DHA market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Microalgae DHA market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Microalgae DHA market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Source Omega LLC
The 3rd Opinion Inc.
Deva Nutrition LLC
Goerlich Pharma GmbH
Nordic Naturals, Inc.
InovoBiologic Inc.
Cellana Inc.
Shandong Yuexiang Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
Hubei Ruiren Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
Wuhan Bioco Sci. & Tech. Dev. Co., Ltd.
Xiamen Huison Biotech Co., Ltd
Kangcare Bioindustry Co., Ltd.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Microalgae DHA Oil
Microalgae DHA Powder
Others
Segment by Application
Food
Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Animal Feed
Dietary Supplements
Each market player encompassed in the Microalgae DHA market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.
