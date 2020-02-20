Micro-Location Technology Market 2020 Surprising Growth : Estimote, Inc., Gimbal, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Humatics, Kontakt.io, Redpine Signals, Inc., ARRIS International

A proficient team works meticulously with their potential capabilities to generate this finest Micro-Location Technology Market research report. The key research methodology used here by RFM team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary validation. It has been assured that report gives absolute knowledge and insights to the clients about the new regulatory environment which suits to their organization. This Micro-Location Technology Market report helps clients recognize new opportunities and most important customers for their business growth and increased revenue.

Micro-location is the tool used to assess the position of a person within a few inches or feet using various technologies. While GPS can only evaluate geo-location, even if current, micro-location technology can accurately measure both internal and external location. Most businesses allow use of micro-location in various ways, but closeness advertising, which provides consumers promotional material based on the location, is the most relevant use. The micro-location depends on the cooperation of different technologies in the tracking of its location. The systems include Wi-Fi, Ethernet, beacons, and virtual lamps.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Micro-Location technology market are Apple Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, BlueCats, Bluvision Inc., Camco, CenTrak, Cisco, DECAWAVE, Estimote, Inc., Gimbal, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Humatics, Kontakt.io, Redpine Signals, Inc., ARRIS International Limited., Sewio Networks, Siemens, Ubisense, Visible Assets, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., and many others.

Market Definition:

The development of the demand for micro-located technologies is guided by increased value of asset management across different industries; growing use of local mobile ads; strong returns on investment; the mobile device deployment; inefficiency of GPS indoor premises; and the need for exclusive retail and hostel customer experience. Nonetheless, safety and privacy issues and the growing trend of retail e-commerce are curtailing the development of the software sector for micro-location. Micro-Location Technology Market is expected to rise by registering a healthy CAGR 20.18%in the forecast period of 2020-2029. The major drivers of development in the market are importance of asset management in various industries is driving market growth in indoor premises, the growing use of mobile placement ads, high returns on investment, increased acceptance of mobile devices and GPS inefficiency

Micro-Location Technology Market Scope and Market Size

Micro-Location technology market has been segmented on the basis of offerings, applications, technologies, end users.

On the basis of offerings, the micro-location technology market is segmented software, services, and hardware

On the basis of applications, the micro-location technology market is segmented into proximity marketing, and asset management.

Based on technologies the micro-location technology market is segmented into Bluetooth low energy, impulse radio, radio-frequency identification, ultrasound, ultra-wideband (UWB), Wi-Fi, other.

Based on end user the micro-location technology market is segmented into transportation and logistics, sports and entertainment, retail and e-commerce, industrial, hospitality, healthcare, government, defence, and public, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), other.

Country Level Analysis of Micro-Location Technology Market

On the basis of region, the Micro-Location Technology Market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region.

APAC is one of the largest markets for asset management systems based on micro-location technologies and is expected to be the fastest CAGR in the entire market in the forecast period. The use of micro-location technologies for asset management in sectors such as manufacturing, sports and entertainment, retail and logistics is expected to increase APAC in the coming years. China is projected to be the main contributor to the deployment of APAC micro-location solutions during the forecast period.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands impact of sales channels are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2019, Taoglas, a provider of next-generation internet of things (IoT) solutions, has launched Edge Locate, GNS Speed L1/L 2/E5 package that offers an accurate centimetre location coupled with antenna, RF electronics and receiving equipment. With Edge Locate, manufacturers can construct devices with centimetre positioning technology quickly and efficiently without investment in expensive and long-term RF architecture, installation and testing processes. Taoglos is also a smart antenna with the aid of multi-band GNSS systems which delivers precision of between one to three centimetres.

In January 2019, Humatics Company, a leader of microlocation goods and applications, has received $28 million in funding for the A1 Project. The round was led by Tenfore Holdings, an investment management company that provides value-added corporate services to growing companies. Blackhorn Capital and JCI Ventures (Johnson Controls ‘ corporate lending arm) have participated in the round, as did other major investors in the previous Series A debt round, including Fontinalis Partners, Airbus Ventures, Lockheed Martin Ventures and Presidio Ventures (Sumitomo’s U.S. investment arm), with Silicon Valley Bank providing a credit facility as part of the A1 series.

Competitive Analysis and Micro-Location Technology Market Share Analysis: Micro-Location technology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Micro-Location Technology Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Micro-Location technology market competitive landscape provides details by competitors. Details included are company overview which includes Company focus, business segment, product categories, revenue generated, and global presence. Micro-Location Technology Market report also provides information on recent financials and R&D expenditures over the years from 2020 to 2029.

