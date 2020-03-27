Mice Model Market Covering Prime Factors and Competitive Outlook Till 2033

In this report, the global Mice Model market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
The major players profiled in this Mice Model market report include:
Key players mentioned in the report include Charles River Laboratories, Crescendo Biologics Limited, Deltagen, Inc., GenOway S.A., Harlan Laboratories, Inc., ImmunoGenes AG, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, SAGE Labs, The Jackson Laboratory, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., and TransGenic, Inc.
The global mice model market is segmented into the following categories:
Global Mice Model Market, by Type
- Transgenic Mice Model
- Hybrid/Congenic Mice Model
- Knockout Mice Model
- Carcinogen-induced and Spontaneous Mice Model
- Outbred Mice Model
- Inbred Mice Model
- Transplantation Mice Model
- Conditioned/Surgically Modified Mice Model
Global Mice Model Market, by Specialty
- Immunology
- Central Nervous System (CNS)
- Oncology
- Cardiovascular
- Diabetes
- Metabolism & Regulation
Global Mice Model Market, by Services
- Breeding and Rederivation Services
- Cryopreservation and Cryorecovery Services
- Quarantine Services
- Genetic Testing Services
- Model In-licensing Services
- In vivo and In vitro Pharmacology Services
- Genetically Engineered Model Services
- Other Services (Surgical and Line Rescue)
Global Mice Model Market, by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & North Africa (MENA)
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- Rest of MENA
- Rest of the World (RoW)
