Methylene Chloride Market Analysis 2018-2028 by Size, Share Growing Rapidly With Latest Global Trends, Development, Future Growth, Revenue Forecast

Methylene chloride also called dichloromethane is colorless, volatile liquid with a sweet smell is widely used as a solvent. Methylene chloride is used in various applications such as adhesives, paints, medicines etc. It is also used in cold tanks, printing, detergents etc. Global market for methylene chloride is driven by high demand from developing countries, this demand is growing due to innovative technologies and high growth in commercial manufacturing. APAC is the most active market for methylene chloride globally. Also, due to high production and increasing population the market of methylene chloride is also growing. Another key driver for the methylene chloride market is using methylene chloride in various medicines, since the healthcare industry is growing in parallel the demand of methylene chloride.

Also, its demand in pharmaceutical industries has been growing in the recent years. Also, in end-user segments, demand for methylene chloride is high in various applications such as refrigerant chemical, solvent market, manufacturing and production industries etc., also due to high consumption of fluorocarbon the demand of methylene chloride increases. Since the demand for methylene chloride is high, to meet this demand high investment in this market is required due to high availability of methylene. Methylene chloride is also used as end product in automotive products, insect sprays etc. APAC and Europe is the most mature markets in terms of strategies, innovations, etc. Easy availability of raw material and low price are the key drivers in the market.

The Cleaning Chemicals in Healthcare Industry market is segmented into various sub-segments like: By Applications (Halogenated, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing & Processing, Blowing Agents, Metallurgy, Paint Removal Products), By Ingredients (Methyl Chloride, Methane and Chlorine), By group which includes sub segment as Chloromethane.

The key methylene chloride manufacturers include Dow Chemical, AkzoNobel N.V., Ineos, Solvay S.A., Kem One, Shin-Etsu, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd., SRF ltd and Ercros S.A.

Companies profiled include

1. 3M

2. AkzoNobel N.V.

3. Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.,

4. INEOS, Occidental Chemicals Corporation

5. PPG Industries, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

6. Dow chemicals

7. Solvay

8. Tokuyama

9. KEM ONE

10. Occidental Petroleum

11. Ercros

12. SRF

13. Mitsuichem

14. Chemeurope

15. Asahi Glass

16. Acros Organics

17. Spectru Mchemical

18. Iris Biotech, Lee & Man Chemical

19. Zhejiang Juhua

20. Xiecheng Chemical

21. Juhua Chemical

22. ADCO Global Inc.

23. ACE Geosynthetics Enterprise Co., Ltd.

24. AICELLO CHEMICAL CO. LTD

25. Eastman Chemical Company

26. Spartan Chemical Company, Inc.

27. BASF

28. Bayer

29. DuPont

30. Culver international

This Research Report covers

1. Historical data

2. Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR up to 2028

3. Industry Analysis

4. Competitive Analysis

5. Key geographic growth data

Key Answers Captured in Report?

Which geography would have better demand for products/services?

What are the strategies adopted by big players in the regional market?

Which country would see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

What is the current & expected market size in the next five years?

What is the market feasibility for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the market?

What is the risk involved for suppliers in the geography?

What factors would drive the demand for the product/service in the near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in market growth?

