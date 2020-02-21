Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive (MMA) Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive (MMA) Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesivemarket was valued at USD 1.05billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1.71billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive (MMA) market are listed in the report.

Illinois Tool Works

Parson Adhesive

Henkel

Permabond

Scigrip

Cyberbond

Arkema SA

Huntsman

Scott Bader Company

3M