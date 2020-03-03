Metal Roofing Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019– 2027

Assessment of the Global Metal Roofing Market

The recent study on the Metal Roofing market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Metal Roofing market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Metal Roofing market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Metal Roofing market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Metal Roofing market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Metal Roofing market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Metal Roofing market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Metal Roofing market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Metal Roofing across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, metal type, construction type, and end-user segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global metal roofing market by segmenting it in terms of type, metal type, construction type, and end-user. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for metal roofing in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for these roofs in individual type, metal type, construction type, and end-user segments across all regions. Key players operating in the global metal roofing market are Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain S.A., Carlisle Companies Incorporated, ATAS International Inc., Tegral Building Products Ltd. (Tegral), Etex, Safal Group, Sunlast Metal Inc., Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, Thompson Architectural Metals Company (TAMCO), SKC Thailand Co. Ltd., CSR Limited, Coastal Metal Service, and Worthouse. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the metal roofing market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, metal type, construction type, and end-user segments of the market. Market size and forecast for each type, metal type, construction type, and end-user segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions have been conducted with a number of key market participants and opinion leaders to compile this research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various end-use industries have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent trends, trade publications, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing growth opportunities.

Global Metal Roofing Market, by Type

Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Others (Including Tin, Zinc, and Titanium)

Global Metal Roofing Market, by Metal Type

Flat Seam

Batten Seam

Standing Seam

Corrugated

Others (Including Shingles, Panels, and Through-fastened Metal Roofing)

Global Metal Roofing Market, by Construction Type

New Construction

Renovation

Global Metal Roofing Market, by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Metal Roofing Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the global metal roofing market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by leading players in the global metal roofing market

List of major factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities in the metal roofing market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and trends that would impact the outlook for the global metal roofing market between 2018 and 2026

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the market value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Metal Roofing market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Metal Roofing market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Metal Roofing market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Metal Roofing market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Metal Roofing market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Metal Roofing market establish their foothold in the current Metal Roofing market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Metal Roofing market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Metal Roofing market solidify their position in the Metal Roofing market?

