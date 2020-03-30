Metal Oxide Varistors Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2030

In this report, the global Metal Oxide Varistors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global metal oxide varistors market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as metal oxide varistors investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the metal oxide varistors market are TDK Corporation, KEMET Electronics Corporation, Dean Technology, Inc., MDE Semiconductor Inc., CeNtRa Science Corporation, AmotechCorporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Littelfuse, Inc., AVX Corporation, Bourns, Inc., and Panasonic Corporation.

The global metal oxide varistors market has been segmented as follows:

Global Metal Oxide Varistors Market

Metal Oxide Varistors Market, by Terminal Type

Radial

Axial

SMD/SMT

Screw

Others (Solder, Straight, Etc.)

Metal Oxide Varistors Market, by Application

Consumer Electronics Computer, Portable Devices, AC Appliance/Controls, UPS, AC Panels Others (Controllers, Remote Sensors, Etc.)

Telecommunications Equipment Cellular/Cordless Phone, Modems, Data Line Connectors, Etc. Others(Repeaters, Line Cards, Secondary Phone Line Protectors)

Automotive Electronics ABS, Instrument Center, Window Control/ Wiper Modules Others (Body Controllers, EFI, Etc.)

Industrial Equipment High Current Relays, Motor Drives, Robotics Others (Solenoids, Large Motors/Pumps/Compressors, Etc.)



In addition, the report provides analysis of the metal oxide varistors with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



