Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market: New Investment Opportunities Emerge to Augment Segments in Sector by 2025

The global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029.

The Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) market.

Market: Competitive Analysis

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global metal oxide varistor market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments as in the field of metal oxide varistor. A descriptive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints and opportunities is included in the purview of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the metal oxide varistor market on the global and regional level. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, thereby helping to understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017–2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the metal oxide varistor market.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report are TDK Corporation, General Electric, KEMET Corporation, Dean Technology Inc., Moda-Innochips Co. Ltd., MDE Semiconductor Inc., Centra Science Corp., Amotech Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc. and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. among others.

The global metal oxide varistor (MOV) market has been segmented into:

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Italy Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



By Type

Disc metal oxide varistor

Strap metal oxide varistor

Block metal oxide varistor

Ring metal oxide varistor

Others

By End User

Automotive Electronics

Line Voltage Equipment

Wireless Handset Telecommunication

Industrial Power Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Lighting Ballasts

Others

