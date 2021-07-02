Metal Chelates Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Metal Chelates Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Metal Chelates Market was valued at USD 387.0 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 799.7 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.40% from 2017 to 2025.

BASF SE

Syngenta AG

Haifa Chemicals

Van Iperen International

Protex International

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Nufarm Limited

Aries Agro Limited

Valagro SPA