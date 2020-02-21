Metagenomic Sequencing Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Metagenomic Sequencing Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market was valued at USD 421.49 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 675.83 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.05% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Metagenomic Sequencing market are listed in the report.

Illumina

Promega Corporation

Novogene Corporation

Oxford Gene Technology

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TAKARA BIO

Danaher

QIAGEN