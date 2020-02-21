Metabolomics Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Metabolomics Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Metabolomics Market was valued at USD 1.15 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.91billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.54% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=24109&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the Metabolomics market are listed in the report.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Waters Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Biocrates Life Sciences AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bruker Corporation

Human Metabolome Technologies

Leco Corporation