Melissa Officinalis Extract Market Intelligence Report Includes Dynamics, Products, Application 2019-2025

Market Segmentation:

Melissa officinalis extract market is segment on the basis of form, distribution channel, application, and region. On the basis of form the market is segmented into powder form, liquid form and capsule form. The most popular form among the segment is the liquid form and is expected to dominate the segment in the coming future. Many health supplements are now a days available in the capsule form which makes it the second most dominated segment based on form. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into supermarkets or hypermarkets, convenience stores and online stores. It is expected that supermarkets/hypermarkets as well as the online segment will hold a relatively higher share in the Melissa officinalis extract market compared to convenience stores. On the basis of application the Melissa officinalis extract market is segmented into cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry and food industry. Cosmetic industry is expected to hold the major market share in the forecast period, followed by the pharmaceutical industry. On the basis of region the Melissa officinalis extract market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and MEA.

Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of Melissa officinalis extract is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Japan, Europe and MEA. Among these segment Europe is expected to be the leader of Melissa officinalis extract market and is expected to dominant the market in the forecaster period. In the region of Latin America, countries such as Brazil and Mexico is the key market for Melissa officinalis extract. In terms of revenue Asia Pacific is the third prominent contributor of the Melissa officinalis extract market.

Market Drivers:

Melissa officinalis extract is gaining its popularity in the global market because it offers various therapeutic benefits such as: it helps in strengthening the functions of the stomach as well as intestine and helps in the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease which is expected to bolster the growth of the Melissa officinalis extract market. Melissa officinalis extract is also used in mosquito repellant creams as from ancient time it is known to act against mosquito bites. The soothing effect of Melissa officinalis oil is in a great demand because it helps to relax the muscle and reduce body ache which is expect to boost the Melissa officinalis extract market. Melissa officinalis extract used in supplement is a good stress buster and as hectic lifestyle coupled with mental stress makes Melissa officinalis extract supplement a great lifestyle product, mental disorders, such as hysteria and melancholia can also be cured with the Melissa officinalis extract supplement, these compiled reasons is anticipated to bolster the growth of the Melissa officinalis extract market in the forecast period. Increasing opportunities in the food industry is also a key factor which is expected to drive the global Melissa officinalis extract market. Furthermore the market is also driven by the increasing awareness among the consumers about the health benefits associated with Melissa officinalis extract.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in Melissa officinalis extract market are Nature’s Bounty , NOW foods, New Chapter, Health and Herbs , Swanson Health Products , Brain Forza, Lotus Extracts, Vitacost, Nature’s way, Organica Biotech, Planetary Herbals, GNC Holdings Inc, Stakich, Inc and Solaray among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

