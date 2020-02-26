Medium Voltage Transformers Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2017 – 2027

Global medium voltage transformers market structure is categorised into organised and unorganised sectors

The organized sector for the global medium voltage transformers manufacturers in 2016 was expected to hold nearly 70% of the market share. Companies that come under the shade of the organized sector have strong regional presence, sound supplier operations and sales infrastructure. These companies have dominated in sales of such transformers to various end users.

Revenue for the organised sector is expected between the ranges of US$ 5 Bn and above of which Tier 1 companies’ revenue is US$ 20 Bn – US$120 Bn including ABB Group, GE, Schneider Electric, whereas Tier 2 companies include Fuji Electric, CG Global among others.

The unorganised sector for the global medium voltage transformers manufacturers in 2016 was anticipated to be little more than 30% of the market share. Most companies that fall under the Tier 3 shade operate in local and regional markets of the respective country of origin. The production capacity is less than 55% of the production of organized market players with low product portfolio.

The global scenario of the medium voltage transformers market during the period of assessment

In terms of volume, the global medium voltage transformers market is anticipated to grow significantly by the end of 2027, while in terms of value, sales of medium voltage transformers in the global market is expected to be valued more than US$ 9,500 Mn. The market is slated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2017-2027. The medium voltage transformers market is being driven by the global annual consumption of electric power from end users including residential, commercial, industrial, and IT industry. These transformers with ratings ranging from 1,200 kVA to 2,500 kVA make them an attractive prospect for power requirements in industrial applications.

Substitutes for overloaded and old transformers is currently trending the global market for medium voltage transformers

The governments in various regions have plans related to replacement of old and heavy loaded medium voltage transformers with new transformers in order to provide uninterrupted power supply. The Canadian government especially has various plans related to electrification, such as hydro power generation plants, rural electrification, and rail electrification which will increase the demand for medium voltage transformers and will drive the global market.

Significant investments in the T&D by major players in the market is another trend which is projected to drive the worldwide market for medium voltage transformers. Prominent market participants are investing heavily in T&D, which is intended to implement new features in regional electrification. The introduction of new technologies to their products is further fuelling the demand of medium voltage transformers in the global market.

Railway electrification is the reigning trend in the APEJ market of medium voltage transformers. The government of India is planning to make huge investments on numerous projects, such as Revised Accelerated Power Development and Reform Program and Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojna, for establishing new power grids to provide electricity in the rural areas of the country.

Also, the government is focussing on installing new transmission lines and transformers in order to create a national grid, known as 'Transmission Super Highways', which will interconnect all the five regions of India — Northern, Southern, Eastern, Western and North-Eastern. The growing infrastructure and electrification in the region will also increase the demand for medium voltage transformers.

Industrial application segment is anticipated to create incremental $ opportunity of more than US$ 2,700 Mn over the forecast period

In terms of value, the industrial segment is anticipated to be valued at more than US$ 4,800 Mn by 2017 end. This segment is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% and reach a value of more than US$ 7,750 Mn by 2027 end.

