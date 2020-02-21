Medical Tapes and Bandages Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Medical Tapes and Bandages Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market was valued at USD 5.97 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.62 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Medical Tapes and Bandages market are listed in the report.

M Company

Covidien PLC (A Subsidiary of Medtronic)

Derma Sciences

(A Subsidiary of Integra Lifesciences Corporation)

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew PLC

Medline Industries

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health

Paul Hartmann AG

Beiersdorf AG

Nitto Denko Corporation

BSN Medical

Mölnlycke Health Care

Andover Healthcare