Medical Radiation Shielding Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players – Research Forecasts To 2026

Medical radiation shielding Market rising at a substantial CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The imminent market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. Enhancement in the rate of adoption of safe medical technologies such as magnetic resonance imaging will boost this market growth.

Insights of the Study

  1. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market
  2. Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the medical radiation shielding market
  3. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders
  4. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the medical radiation shielding Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies
  5. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Some of the major companies functioning in global medical radiation shielding market are MarShield Custom Radiation Shielding Products, ETS-Lindgren, RAY-BAR ENGINEERING CORP, Amray Radiation Protection, Globe Composite Solutions LLC, Gaven Industries Inc., A&L Shielding, Veritas Medical Solutions LLC, AliMed, Inc., Ultraray, Von Gahlen, Biodex, Brown’s Medical Imaging, ESCO Technologies inc, Scanflex Medical AB, ProTechMed.com, Mars Metal Company among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global medical radiation shielding market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global medical radiation shielding Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Global, By Component
7. Product Type
8. Delivery
9. Industry Type
10. Geography

Segmentation: Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market

By Product

  •  MRI Shielding Products
  •  Shields, Barriers Booths
  • Sheet Lead
  • Lead Glass
  • Lead Bricks
  • Others

By Solution

  •  Radiation Therapy Shielding
    • Linear Accelerator
    • Multimodality
    • Proton Therapy
    • Cyclotron
    • Brachytherapy
  •  Diagnostic Shielding
    • Pet and Spect
    • MRI
    • CT
    • Nuclear Medicine
    • X-Ray

By End User

  • Hospitals
  •  Diagnostic Centers
  •  Oncology Centers
  • Others

By Geography

  • North America
  • South America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa

