Medical Marijuana Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Medical Marijuana Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Medical Marijuana Market was valued at USD 3.51 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 19.66 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Medical Marijuana market are listed in the report.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

MedReleaf Corporation

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria Incorporation

Aurora Cannabis Medical Marijuana

Green Relief Cannabis Sativa

Insys Therapeutics