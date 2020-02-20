Medical Instruments Disinfections Market Report 2019: CAGR of 7%, O&M Halyard (US), Bergen Group of Companies, Ecolab (US), Tristel (UK)

Market Definition: Global Medical Instruments Disinfections Market

Medical equipment is designed to aid in diagnosis, monitoring and the treatment of medical conditions, also known as armamentarium. Disinfectants are the anti-bacterial agents which are used to clean or disinfect the medical instruments. Disinfectants are less effective than sterilization as it does not kill all the micro-organisms, especially resistant bacteria spores. A disinfectant destroys the cell wall of microbes or interfering with the metabolism, which differentiate it from the antibiotics and biocides. Disinfectants are mostly used in the hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and ICU. Disinfector’s are an efficient tool for the cleaning & thermal disinfection of all the medical instruments and accessories.

Approx. 27 million surgical procedures are performed in the US each year, with up to 5% resulting in surgical site infections (SSI). Trends in the incidence of SSI are monitored by the National Nosocomial Infections Surveillance (NNIS) system of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to NNIS data, SSIs are the third most frequently reported nosocomial infection and are associated with substantial morbidity that can endanger a patient’s life, increase the number of days in the hospital, and increase healthcare costs.

Global Medical Instruments Disinfections Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.50 in 2018 billion to an estimated value of USD 9.44 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Market Competitors: Global Medical Instruments Disinfections Market

3M (US),

STERIS plc. (Ireland),

STEELCO S.p.A. (Europe),

Schülke & Mayr GmbH (Germany),

O&M Halyard (US),

Bergen Group of Companies,

Ecolab (US),

Tristel (UK),

Belimed (Switzerland),

Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US, LLC. (US),

Getinge AB (Europe),

JAYCO, INC. (US),

MMM Group (Germany),

Cantel Medical (US),

MATACHANA GROUP (Europe),

hy-medical International Construction Corporation (China),

STERIS (UK),

TSO3 INC. (Canada),

SAKURA SI CO., LTD. (Japan),

Crest Ultrasonics Corporation (US),

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.,

Among others.

Market Drivers

Technological advancement in medical disinfections equipment, this significant act as driver to the market.

Market Restraints

Stringent regulations, this act as restraints to the market.

Segmentation: Global Medical Instruments Disinfections Market

By Product Type

Disinfectants

Wipes

Sprays

Liquid

Disinfectors Washer Single Chamber Multi Chamber Flusher Uv Rays Disinfectors

Endoscopic Reprocessors

By End-User

Hospitals

Medical Device Manufacturers

Pharma Manufacturers

Laboratory

By Distribution Channel

Tenders

Over The Counter (OTC)

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Fortive Corporation announced that they acquire the Advanced Sterilization Products Business from Johnson & Johnson, ASP is a leading global provider of innovative sterilization and disinfection solutions and pioneered low-temperature hydrogen peroxide sterilization technology.

In September 2017, Biosafe Defenses has recently patented a new line of light-activated antibacterial disinfectant. This id to use a method of disinfecting objects with light-activated conjugated polyelectrolytes. This focus to provide a better solution than bleaches or current disinfectants.

Competitive Analysis: Global Medical Instruments Disinfections Market

Global medical instruments disinfections market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical instruments disinfections market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global medical instruments disinfections market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

