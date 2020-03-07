Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Projection By Top key Players, Share, Size, Demand, Opportunities, Sale Area, Revenue Analysis Forecast To 2027

In 2018, the market size of Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
The report profiles the major players of the global medical imaging equipment services market along with their company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies covered in the report are GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Hitachi, Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Universal Hospital Services, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Althea Group, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Canon Inc.), and Carestream Health (ONEX Corporation).
The global medical imaging equipment services market has been segmented as follows:
By Service Provider
- Original Equipment Manufacturers
- Independent Service Providers
By Service Type
- Equipment Removal & Relocation
- Equipment Repair & Maintenance
- Refurbished Systems
- Technical Training
- Software Upgrade
By Modality
- Computed Tomography (CT)
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Ultrasound
- X-ray
- Others
By End-user
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- GCC Region
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Medical Imaging Equipment Services product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Medical Imaging Equipment Services , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Medical Imaging Equipment Services in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Medical Imaging Equipment Services competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Medical Imaging Equipment Services breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Medical Imaging Equipment Services market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Medical Imaging Equipment Services sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.