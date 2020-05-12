Medical Image Management Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Medical Image Management Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global medical image management Market was valued at USD 4.19 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.14 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Medical Image Management market are listed in the report.

Mckesson Corporation

General Electric (GE) Company

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Merge Healthcare Incorporated (Acquired By IBM Corporation)

AGFA-Gevaert Group (AGFA)

Philips Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)

Siemens Healthcare (A Division of Siemens AG)

Carestream Health

(A Subsidiary of Onex Corporation)

Bridgehead Software