Medical Display Market 2020-2025 Turning Heads || Leading Players are Industries, Sony electronics Inc, LG Display Co. Ltd, EIZO Corporation, Novanta Inc

Today’s businesses call for the highly focused, comprehensive and detail-oriented information about the market so that they get a clear idea about the market landscape. The Medical Display market research report is generated with a combination of detailed industry insights, and use of latest tools and technology. The study of this market research report covers a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is targeted based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The Medical Display market research report plays a key role in developing the strategies for sales, advertising, marketing, and promotion.

The Global Medical Display Market is expected to reach USD 2.59 Billion by 2025, from USD 1.83 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the global medical display market are Industries, Barco, Sony electronics Inc, LG Display Co., Ltd, EIZO Corporation, Novanta Inc, FSN Medical Technologies, Advantech Co., Ltd, Quest International Inc, Steris plc, Siemens Healthcare, BenQ Medical Technology, Accuray Incorporation, Alpinion Medical Systems co., ltd Shenzhen Beacon Display Technology Co, Nanjing Jusha Commercial &Trading Co,Ltd, Coje displays, Axiomtek Co Ltd, Dell, HP, Analogic Corporation, Asahi Roentgen, Mediso Ltd, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Mobisante.

Market Definition: Global Medical Display Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the medical display market in the next 8 years. Medical displays are used in the medical monitoring devices such as diagnostic display, clinical, medical image consulting, endoscopy and surgical display and ultrasound display.

As the population increases new diseases also discovered every year, which in turn will result in the increased disease diagnostics and requirement of medical imaging equipment. In order to increase the market value of medical display products several companies are making agreements like licensing, collaboration, merger, acquisition, and development partnership. Mindray Medical International made major contribution in the medical display market in China.

MobiUS SP1 system was the first product to be cleared by the FDA in January 2011 and launched in the USA market in October 2011. MobiUS SP1 system became the first cellphone-based diagnostic device to be cleared by the FDA. In January 2017, Advantech announced to acquire 60% stake in Kostec. This resulted in the important contribution of Advantech in the field of medical display market in South Korea. Apart from South Korea, Kostec is trying to expand worldwide.

Barco technology produces better pixel and lumen devices which are used for medical imaging. Advancement of new technology in the medical display helping the market for instance, Kostec to launched new KT series of medical grade, monitors specifically designed for healthcare professionals and medical applications. KT-D190 is for radiology applications. Pixelworks is based on digital natural expression technology and measures color temperature for automated calibration.

Market Segmentation: Global Medical Display Market

The global medical display market is segmented on the basis of resolution, panel size, display color application, technology, end users, and geography.

Based on resolution, the global medical display market is segmented into 2MP resolution, 2.1-4 MP resolution, 4.1 – 8 MP resolution, and above 8 MP resolutions.

Based on the application, the global medical display market is segmented into diagnostic applications, surgical applications, dentistry applications and other applications. Diagnostic application is further sub segmented into general radiology, digital pathology, multi-modality application, and general radiology.

Based on geography the global medical display market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

Competitive Analysis: Global Medical Display Market

The global medical display market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical display market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Medical Display Market Drivers and Restraints:

Awareness towards the health and health checkup.

Increase in the number of adoption of hybrid operating rooms

Flourishing of diagnostic and imaging centers

Increased investment in research and development of technology

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Saturation in the medical display market

Increase in the number of refurbished medical displays adoption

Key questions answered in the report :-

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants? Which will be the Medical Display Market application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers? Which will be the dangers which will attack growth? The length of the global Medical Display market opportunity? How Medical Display Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

