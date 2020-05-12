Medical Device Connectivity Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Medical Device Connectivity Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Medical Device Connectivity market was valued at USD 443.91 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3260.06 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2016 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Medical Device Connectivity market are listed in the report.

GE Healthcare

Qualcomm

Cerner Corporation

Nanthealth

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Cisco Systems

Infosys Limited

Digi International

Lantronix