Medical Cannabis Market Overview 2020, Industry Trends, Size, Business Insight, Demand, Regional Analysis, Top Company Profile

Medicinal cannabis, also known as medical marijuana, is used either for the treatment of diseases or to improve their symptoms. The two cannabinoids – delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) are used in treatment of certain diseases or health conditions such as pain, blood pressure, memory, concentration, appetite, sensory stimulus, muscular problems, and seizures. Marijuana was the most widely used drug globally in 2014 with around 183 million users. Such factors have led to increasing initiatives among governments worldwide to conduct studies regarding legalization of the drug for medicinal use. The U.S National Institute on Drug Abuse is conducting research on cannabis (marijuana) to treat numerous diseases and conditions such as autoimmune diseases, pain, inflammation, seizures, mental disorders, and substance abuse disorders. Regulatory compliance is a key factor that influences cost, quality, and safety of cannabis (marijuana) as well as the capacity for the manufacturers in the medicinal cannabis market to be responsive, scalable, and innovative.

Market Competition by Top Key Players/Manufacturers: Alimera Sciences, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Clearside Biomedical, INC., Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., Novartis, Pfizer Inc., Envisia Therapeutics, and Graybug Vision Inc.

Medical Cannabis Market is analyzed across major global regions:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)



The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Medical Cannabis Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Sales Market Forecast, Manufacturing Analysis of Medical Cannabis, Market Driving Factor Analysis of Medical Cannabis, Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers, Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of Medical Cannabis, and Cost and Gross Margin Analysis of Medical Cannabis.

Global Medicinal Cannabis Market, By Point of Sale: Dispensaries Online Pharmacy Hospital Pharmacy

Global Medicinal Cannabis Market, By Active Ingredient: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Cannabidiol (CBD)

Global Medicinal Cannabis Market, By Therapeutic Application: Pain Arthritis Neurological Disease Epilepsy Multiple Sclerosis Other Neurological Applications Other Applications Global Medicinal Cannabis Market, By Geography: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East Africa



the Medical Cannabis market is examined for Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin. These points are analyzed for companies, types, and regions.

