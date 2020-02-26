Medical Bionic Implants And Exoskeletons Market : Global Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2027

Global Medical Bionic Implants And Exoskeletons Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Medical Bionic Implants And Exoskeletons industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Medical Bionic Implants And Exoskeletons as well as some small players.

manufacturers have focussed their attention on the production process and cost-effective design at the lowest possible cost, to sustain their competitive position in the global medical bionic implants and exoskeletons market. Mind-controlled bionic sensors are gaining a lot of traction now as they are specifically made to improve intra-operative flexibility, reduce stress-strain shielding, and increase motion range with biocompatibility and high-performance articulations. For e.g. – The Symbionic Leg by Ossur Corporate is the first bionic leg available in the global medical bionic implants and exoskeletons market. It is unique and novel as it joins a controlled power ankle with a microprocessor knee unit. An individual can dorsiflex their lower limbs and this significantly reduces the probability of falling.

Bionic forelimbs – a massive segment poised to be worth almost US$ 600 Mn

The bionic forelimbs/hand bionics segment is a critical component of the global medical bionic implants and exoskeletons market and is expected to be worth just over US$ 285 Mn in 2017. This is predicted to rise to nearly US$ 585 Mn by the end of the forecast period in 2027 largely due to a high CAGR of 7.4% for the decade. Manufacturers would do well to actively target the bionic forelimbs/hand bionics segment in the global medical bionic implants and exoskeletons market.

