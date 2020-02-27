Mechanized Cutting Equipment Market Size, Share Analysis by Services, Technique, Design and Application Forecast by 2023

The global Mechanized Cutting Equipment market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Mechanized Cutting Equipment market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Mechanized Cutting Equipment market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Mechanized Cutting Equipment market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Mechanized Cutting Equipment market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Colfax Corporatoin

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Air Liquide S.A.

The Linde Group

Messer Group

GCE Holding AB

Koike Aronson Inc.

Matheson TRI-Gas Inc.

Bug-O

Gentec (Shanghai) Corporation

British Oxygen Company

Muller Opladen

Cavagna Group

Rotarex

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Oxy-fuel equipment

Plasma cutting equipment

Cutting tables

Cutting machines

Segment by Application

Automotive

Heavy Fabrication

Shipbuilding

Structural

Maintenance & Repair

Pipe Mill

Offshore

Pipeline

Power Industry

Each market player encompassed in the Mechanized Cutting Equipment market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Mechanized Cutting Equipment market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

