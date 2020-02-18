Mattress Market Expected to Reach USD around 50,000 Million, in terms of value, by 2024 with Huge Growth in CAGR 7%

The Mattress market is growing significantly, across the globe. The market is driven by the increasing demand for home furnishing and interior decoration, in countries like India and China, backed by rapid urbanization and rising consumer spending. Apart from this, surging investment in healthcare facilities that results in the construction of medical centers and hospital, also generates demand for mattress for patient beds. In addition to this, the growth of the hospitality industry, resulting in the construction hotels and resorts, also create demand for mattress for hotel rooms.

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the global mattress market was valued around USD 30,000 Million in 2017 and is expected to expand over a CAGR of 7% from 2018 to 2024, by value, reaching around USD 50,000 Million by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the global mattress market in 2017.

Global Mattress Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global Mattress market is dominated by a number of players in the market, amongst them the major players are Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Serta Inc., Sealy Corporation, Tempur-Pedic International, Inc., etc. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position. For instance, in July, 2018, Tempur-Pedic International, Inc., announced the launch of its luxury series of mattress, under the brand name Tempur-Pedic LuxeAdapt™, that is offered at retail stores at a price of USD 3,999 and will be unveiled in the product in the showrooms of Las Vegas and is expected to begin shipping later this year.

Global Mattress Market: Scope of the Report

The global market for mattress is segmented by product type, size, distribution channel, application, and geography. The product type is further segmented into Memory Foam, Innerspring, Latex, and Others. The size of mattress is further segment into Twin or Double, Twin XL, Full or Double, Queen, King & Other sizes. The distribution channel is segmented into an Online and Offline channel. Furthermore, the application market can be bifurcated into Residential, Commercial & Industrial segment. Geographically, the Global Mattress Market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The North American market was the most prominent market because of a lot of big manufacturers involved in producing mattresses in this region, Serta, Inc., Simmons Bedding, Company LLC, Kingsdown, Inc., etc.

Growing demand for tour and travel, resulting in the growth of hotel industries is driving the Global Mattress Market

Mattresses are used to provide a comfortable sleep, after hours of work in the busy lives of working professionals across the globe. Thus, the increasing disposable income has a positive impact on the standard of living which creates demand for home furnishing and interior designing, including items like mattresses for a comfortable sleep. The use of mattresses has increased rapidly both technologically and by application in recent years. These technological advancements have acted as a breakthrough for improved mattress offerings, that are beneficial for health as well. The factors that enhance the global mattress market are increasing demand for mattress from the hotel industries for room service and provision of best class facilities to the customers.

As per the annual report of Ministry of Tourism, India, Foreign Tourist arrival in India has increased from 8.8 Million people in 2016 to 10.18 Million in 2017 and it has increased from 9.7% over 2015 to 15.6% over 2016.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

