Matting Agents Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Matting Agents Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global matting agents market was valued at USD 443.6million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 688.9million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Matting Agents market are listed in the report.

Evonik

PPG Industries

Huntsman Corporation

Imerys Minerals

W.R. Grace

Toyobo

J.M. Huber Corporation

BYK Additives & Instruments

AkzoNobel

Arkema

Lubrizol