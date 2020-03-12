Material Handling Robots 2020 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2026

Material Handling Robots Market 2020

The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry Material Handling Robots. The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast till the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Material Handling Robots market will register a 13.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 9428.1 million by 2025, from $ 5684 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Material Handling Robots business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Material Handling Robots market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

FANUC (Japan)

Omron Adept Technologies (US)

KUKA (Germany)

Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan)

Nachi (Japan)

ABB (Switzerland)

EPSON Robots (Japan)

Kawasaki Robotics(Japan)

Staubli (Switzerland)

Comau (Italy)

Hyundai Robotics (Korea)

Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment (China)

Siasun (China)

DENSO Robotics (Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Toshiba (Japan)

Guangzhou CNC Equipment (China)

Universal Robots (Denmark)

OTC Daihen (Japan)

Estun Automation (China)

STEP Electric Corporation (China)

This study considers the Material Handling Robots value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Articulated Material Handling Robots

SCARA Material Handling Robot

Parallel Material Handling Robot

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

Electrical and Electronics

Metal and Machinery

Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

Segmental Analysis: –

The industry MATERIAL HANDLING ROBOTS is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry MATERIAL HANDLING ROBOTS. New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.

