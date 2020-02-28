Masking Tape Market Product and Application Segmentation till 2020-2025

The global Masking Tape market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Masking Tape market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Masking Tape market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Masking Tape market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Masking Tape market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Nitto

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Intertape Polymer Group

Avery Dennison (Mactac)

Scapa

Saint Gobin

Teraoka

Achem (YC Group)

Acrylic Foam Tape Company

YGZC GROUP

Shanghai Smith Adhesive

Kamoi Kakoshi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Polyester-based

Polyimide-based

Glass-cloth

Vinyl

Others

Segment by Application

Painting

Plating

Powder Coating

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Masking Tape market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Masking Tape market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

