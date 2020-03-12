Market Size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive , Forecast Report 2019-2025

The “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands.

The worldwide Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market is an enlarging field for top market players,

The key players covered in this study

Alphabet (Google)

IBM

Intel

Samsung

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services

Qualcomm

Micron

Tesla

Toyota Motor Corporation

Uber Technologies

Volvo Corporation

Xilinx

SoundHound

Audi

BMW

Daimler

Didi Chuxing

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Harman Industrial Industries

Honda Motor

Hyundai Motor Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Market segment by Application, split into

HumanMachine Interface (HMI)

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

Autonomous Vehicle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

