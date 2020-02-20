Market News: Marijuana Market Analysis and Regional Outlook 2020 | Cara Therapeutics, Cannabis Sativa, CannaGrow Holdings

Title: Global Marijuana Market Has Been Witnessing Accelerated Growth in Recent Years!!

Los Angeles, United State– In recent years, rapid urbanization and industrialization have encouraged economies towards development and adoption of several technologies and services. In order to understand the growth of Marijuana better along with the factors that play major role in the market, QY Research has published a research report. The research report is titled, “Global Marijuana Market”. In this report, researchers have presented a thorough analysis of the market and other crucial information.

Top Key Companies of the Global Marijuana Market : Cara Therapeutics, Cannabis Sativa, CannaGrow Holdings, United Cannabis, Growblox Sciences, GreenGro Technologies, GW Pharmaceuticals, Lexaria Corp, MMJ America, Medicine Man, Canopy Growth, Aphria, Aurora Cannabis Inc., mCig Inc

Global Marijuana Market by Type: Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade

Global Marijuana Market Segmentation By Application : Chronic Pain, Arthritis, Migraine, Cancer, Other

Global Marijuana Market: Drivers and Opportunities

In the global Marijuana market, rapid urbanization, changing governmental policies, and rising disposable income have contributed to its development. The market is expected to report drastic progress in the forecast years which will also contributes to the growth of its market share. Additionally, the market will observe various innovations due to the heavy investments from the government in R&D.

Furthermore, rising levels of pollution and climate change is also playing a major role in the development of the market. In order to reduce their global CO2 footprints and take steps towards sustainability, manufacturers are adopting cleaner technologies and adopting processes that cause minimal harm to the environment. These factors are expected to lead to the development of the market and also increase its market share.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Marijuana Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Marijuana Market: Segment Analysis

The growth of the Marijuana market can also be attributed to the heavy investments from governments and other private organizations towards the R&D. Also, owing to increasing number of applications in the market are rising, which is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Global Marijuana Market: Geographic Outlook

The research report provides an in-depth information about the growth of different regions around the globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and others. The research report provides revenues, market share, and forecast for each region with a thorough analysis.

Global Marijuana Market: Competitive Landscape

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market

This research report is focused at providing its reader with all the necessary details that can help them make necessary business decisions. It provides wholesome information that is necessary to understand the market inside-out.

Table of Contents

1 Marijuana Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Marijuana

1.2 Marijuana Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Marijuana Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Food Grade

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.3 Marijuana Segment by Application

1.3.1 Marijuana Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Chemical Industry

1.3.3 Food Industry

1.3.4 Agriculture Industry

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Environment

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Marijuana Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Marijuana Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Marijuana Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Marijuana Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Marijuana Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Marijuana Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Marijuana Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Marijuana Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Marijuana Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Marijuana Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Marijuana Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Marijuana Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Marijuana Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Marijuana Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Marijuana Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Marijuana Production

3.4.1 North America Marijuana Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Marijuana Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Marijuana Production

3.5.1 Europe Marijuana Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Marijuana Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Marijuana Production

3.6.1 China Marijuana Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Marijuana Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Marijuana Production

3.7.1 Japan Marijuana Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Marijuana Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Marijuana Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Marijuana Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Marijuana Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Marijuana Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Marijuana Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Marijuana Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Marijuana Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Marijuana Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Marijuana Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Marijuana Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Marijuana Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Marijuana Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Marijuana Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Marijuana Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Marijuana Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Marijuana Business

7.1 Graymont

7.1.1 Graymont Marijuana Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Marijuana Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Graymont Marijuana Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Lhoist

7.2.1 Lhoist Marijuana Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Marijuana Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Lhoist Marijuana Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 USLM

7.3.1 USLM Marijuana Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Marijuana Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 USLM Marijuana Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Carmeuse

7.4.1 Carmeuse Marijuana Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Marijuana Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Carmeuse Marijuana Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Mississippi Lime

7.5.1 Mississippi Lime Marijuana Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Marijuana Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Mississippi Lime Marijuana Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Pete Lien & Sons

7.6.1 Pete Lien & Sons Marijuana Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Marijuana Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Pete Lien & Sons Marijuana Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Unimin

7.7.1 Unimin Marijuana Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Marijuana Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Unimin Marijuana Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Nordkalk

7.8.1 Nordkalk Marijuana Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Marijuana Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Nordkalk Marijuana Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd

7.9.1 Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd Marijuana Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Marijuana Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd Marijuana Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Marijuana Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Marijuana Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Marijuana

8.4 Marijuana Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Marijuana Distributors List

9.3 Marijuana Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Marijuana (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Marijuana (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Marijuana (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Marijuana Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Marijuana Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Marijuana Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Marijuana Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Marijuana Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Marijuana

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Marijuana by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Marijuana by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Marijuana by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Marijuana

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Marijuana by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Marijuana by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Marijuana by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Marijuana by Application (2021-2026)

14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

