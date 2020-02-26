Market News (2020-2026) Acrylics Coatings Market is Booming Worldwide | PPG, Arkema, Evonik

Global Acrylics Coatings Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Los Angeles, United State, 26 February 2020 – –The report titled Global Acrylics Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Acrylics Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Acrylics Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Acrylics Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Acrylics Coatings Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Top Key Players of the Global Acrylics Coatings Market:PPG, AkzoNobel, Evonik, DIC Corporation, Arkema, Sherwin-Williams, Masterbond, National Coatings, Gellner Industrial, Chase Electronic Coatings (HumiSeal), Dow Coating, Lubrizol, Reichhold, General Coatings, Specialty Polymer Coatings

Global Acrylics Coatings Market Segmentation By Product:Water-based, Solvent-based, Others

Global Acrylics Coatings Market Segmentation By Application:Commercial, Residential, Industrial

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Acrylics Coatings Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Acrylics Coatings Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Acrylics Coatings market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

What the Report has in Store for you?

Industry Size & Forecast: The industry analysts have offered historical, current, and estimated projections of the industry size from the value and volume point of view

Future Opportunities: In this section of the report, Acrylics Coatings participants are provided with the information on the future prospects that the Acrylics Coatings industry is likely to offer

Industry Trends & Developments: Here, authors of the report have talked about the major trends and developments taking place in the Acrylics Coatings marketplace and their estimated impact on the overall growth

Study on Industry Segmentation: Detailed breakdown of the key Acrylics Coatings industry segments including product type, application, and vertical has been done in this portion of the report

Regional Analysis: Acrylics Coatings vendors are offered crucial information of the high growth regions and their respective countries, thus helping them to invest in profitable regions

Competitive Landscape: This unit of the report throws light on the competitive scenario of the Acrylics Coatings industry by focusing on the key strategies taken up by the vendors to consolidate their presence in the Acrylics Coatings business.

Table of Contents

1 Acrylics Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Acrylics Coatings

1.2 Acrylics Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Water-based

1.2.3 Solvent-based

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Acrylics Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Acrylics Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global Acrylics Coatings Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Acrylics Coatings Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Acrylics Coatings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Acrylics Coatings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Acrylics Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Acrylics Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Acrylics Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Acrylics Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Acrylics Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Acrylics Coatings Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Acrylics Coatings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Acrylics Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Acrylics Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Acrylics Coatings Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Acrylics Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Acrylics Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Acrylics Coatings Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Acrylics Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Acrylics Coatings Production

3.6.1 China Acrylics Coatings Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Acrylics Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Acrylics Coatings Production

3.7.1 Japan Acrylics Coatings Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Acrylics Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Acrylics Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Acrylics Coatings Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Acrylics Coatings Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Acrylics Coatings Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Acrylics Coatings Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Acrylics Coatings Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Acrylics Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Acrylics Coatings Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Acrylics Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Acrylics Coatings Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Acrylics Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Acrylics Coatings Business

7.1 PPG

7.1.1 PPG Acrylics Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 PPG Acrylics Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 PPG Acrylics Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 PPG Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 AkzoNobel

7.2.1 AkzoNobel Acrylics Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 AkzoNobel Acrylics Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 AkzoNobel Acrylics Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 AkzoNobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Evonik

7.3.1 Evonik Acrylics Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Evonik Acrylics Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Evonik Acrylics Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 DIC Corporation

7.4.1 DIC Corporation Acrylics Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 DIC Corporation Acrylics Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 DIC Corporation Acrylics Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 DIC Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Arkema

7.5.1 Arkema Acrylics Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Arkema Acrylics Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Arkema Acrylics Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Arkema Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Sherwin-Williams

7.6.1 Sherwin-Williams Acrylics Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Sherwin-Williams Acrylics Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sherwin-Williams Acrylics Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Sherwin-Williams Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Masterbond

7.7.1 Masterbond Acrylics Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Masterbond Acrylics Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Masterbond Acrylics Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Masterbond Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 National Coatings

7.8.1 National Coatings Acrylics Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 National Coatings Acrylics Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 National Coatings Acrylics Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 National Coatings Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Gellner Industrial

7.9.1 Gellner Industrial Acrylics Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Gellner Industrial Acrylics Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Gellner Industrial Acrylics Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Gellner Industrial Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Chase Electronic Coatings (HumiSeal)

7.10.1 Chase Electronic Coatings (HumiSeal) Acrylics Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Chase Electronic Coatings (HumiSeal) Acrylics Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Chase Electronic Coatings (HumiSeal) Acrylics Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Chase Electronic Coatings (HumiSeal) Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Dow Coating

7.11.1 Dow Coating Acrylics Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Dow Coating Acrylics Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Dow Coating Acrylics Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Dow Coating Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Lubrizol

7.12.1 Lubrizol Acrylics Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Lubrizol Acrylics Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Lubrizol Acrylics Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Lubrizol Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Reichhold

7.13.1 Reichhold Acrylics Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Reichhold Acrylics Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Reichhold Acrylics Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Reichhold Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 General Coatings

7.14.1 General Coatings Acrylics Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 General Coatings Acrylics Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 General Coatings Acrylics Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 General Coatings Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Specialty Polymer Coatings

7.15.1 Specialty Polymer Coatings Acrylics Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Specialty Polymer Coatings Acrylics Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Specialty Polymer Coatings Acrylics Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Specialty Polymer Coatings Main Business and Markets Served

8 Acrylics Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Acrylics Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Acrylics Coatings

8.4 Acrylics Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Acrylics Coatings Distributors List

9.3 Acrylics Coatings Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Acrylics Coatings (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Acrylics Coatings (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Acrylics Coatings (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Acrylics Coatings Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Acrylics Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Acrylics Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Acrylics Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Acrylics Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Acrylics Coatings

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Acrylics Coatings by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Acrylics Coatings by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Acrylics Coatings by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Acrylics Coatings

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Acrylics Coatings by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Acrylics Coatings by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Acrylics Coatings by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Acrylics Coatings by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

