Market for Cultured Meats Market to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects for Manufacturers

Cultured meat is a produced in a cell nature, in vitro rather than from an animal. Cultured meat market is seeing an ever increasing rise in the near future. The cultured meat is produced by taking a number of cells from an animal and growing them in a medium which is very rich in nutrients. These cells have a capability of multiplying at a great extent that an every single cell can be used to manufacture a good amount of meat for the world population in a year.

Although many number of in between steps would be necessary to produce cultured meat in a very bulk quantity. After the multiplication of the cells form a structure which looks like sponge like and are finally socked in nutrients, increase their protein content and size with the help of mechanical mechanism. The production of cultured meat is a proposed solution to feeding the ever increasing growing population, it could also provide the benefits of favorable saturated fat level, reduced environmental impact and reduced food borne illnesses. It is estimated that the resulting cultured meat can be seasoned, harvested, cooked to perfection for consumption as any other meat products such as chicken, hamburger, sausages and even a steak or a chicken breast.

Cultured Meats Market Segmentation:

The Cultured Meat market can be segmented on the basis of end-use and distribution channel.

On the basis of end-use, the market can be segmented as seasoned, cooked and consumed as a boneless processed meat such as hamburger, sausage and chicken nuggets. The commercial segment can be further segmented as food industry and Horeca where the cultured meat can be consumed.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market can be segmented as directs sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales market can be segmented as store-based retailing and online retail. The store based retailing can be further segmented as modern grocery retail and traditional grocery retail. The modern grocery retail can be segmented as hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, mom & pop stores and discount stores. The traditional grocery retailing can be further segmented as food & drink specialty, independent small groceries and others.

Cultured Meats Market Regional Outlook:

Cargill food ingredients through its commitment to invest and grow its traditional protein business derived from animal. Their commitment is nearly up to 700$ million in protein industry which is conventional in north of America including many acquisitions of many companies , modernization of the industries and the cultured meat growing plants and modernization. Plant. Developing the cultured meat is sustained for many years in both the United States and European nations. In 2002 national aeronautic and space administration funded cultured meat experiments conducted at a College in New York, this was the early displayed research initiative by United States. Since last decade, cultured meat research in the European Union has been gaining popularity. The support of the Dutch government has helped European cultured meat research largely. And it is being citied to be ahead of United States.

Cultured Meats Market Drivers and Trends:

Cultured meat and meat products are still not manufactured on a large scale and will be available in the restaurants and specialty stores in the near future. The first burger which was lab grown fully unveiled to the world. It carried almost $300,000 and more of a price mark. But soon artificial meat which is both affordable and tasty will arrive soon claims the scientists behind this idea. With the advancement of technology cultured meat debate continues to progress. In order to effectively manage the ever increase and rise in meat production systems it is important for all the industry which have imparted the development of meat which are cultured to collaborate strategically with each other. Collaborations between the social sciences and biological sciences is also important as this technology progresses. Researchers in the social sciences field should work to explore and shape consumers’ perceptions while biological scientists can work to perfect the technology and create a very marketable product.

Cultured Meats Market Key Players:

The major key players include a Francisco-based Memphis Meats, MosaMeat in the Netherlands, Brooklyn-based Modern Meadow, Tel Aviv-based Super Meat, and Brooklyn-based Finless Food and others.