Marker Pen Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019 – 2027

Marker Pen Market

Key Players Operating in the Marker Pen Market:

Companies manufacturing marker pens are focusing on expanding their footprint in emerging economies. They aim at geographical expansion to cater to the high demand across different regions. Developing countries of the Asia Pacific region are expected to witness significant demand for market pens.

Major players are expanding their product portfolio to gain market share. For instance, in January 2019, STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co.KG launched a new product under its triplus range called STAEDTLER triplus permanent.

A few of the key players operating in the global Marker Pen market are:

Chartpak, Inc.

Faber-Castell

Guangdong Baoke Stationery CO., LTD

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

Newell Office Brands

Sakura Color Products of America, Inc.

Sanford L.P.

STABILO International GmbH

Staedtler Mars GmbH & Co. KG

Too Marker Products Inc.

Global Marker Pen Market: Research Scope

Global Marker Pen Market, by Type

Permanent Marker Pen

Temporary Marker Pen

Global Marker Pen Market, by Tip Type

Bold

Medium

Fine & Extra Fine

Global Marker Pen Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Global Marker Pen Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Specialty Stores Small Retail Stores



The report on the global Market Pen market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

