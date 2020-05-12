Maritime Safety Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Maritime Safety Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Maritime Safety Market was valued at USD 16.95 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 32.36 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.45% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Maritime Safety market are listed in the report.

Kongsberg Gruppen

Signalis

Honeywell International

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Harris Corporation

Saab

Elbit Systems

Raytheon Anschütz GmbH

BAE Systems