Marijuana Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Marijuana Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Marijuana Market was valued at USD 42.20 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 466.81 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 35.3% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Marijuana market are listed in the report.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Aurora Cannabis

Maricann Group

Tilray

The Cronos Group

Organigram Holdings

ABcann Medicinals