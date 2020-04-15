Managed Wifi Solution Market Growth to Surge Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market: Introduction

Increasing need to develop the infrastructure for the Wi-Fi and the shift towards a better technology for Wi-Fi is fetching more detailed study on managed Wi-Fi solutions market. There are many studies and projects which are recently being tested related to cloud managed Wi-Fi solutions & services which would be the thing of the future.

The continuous internet connectivity with appropriate features can be attained with managed Wi-Fi solutions. Because of the increased internet usage and the rise in BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) culture there have been a pressure on the existing Wi-Fi infrastructure to innovate in terms of management, scalability and security.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27823

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market: Drivers and Challenges

Some of the drivers for the managed Wi-Fi Solutions market are increased number of Wi-Fi-enabled devices, such as laptops, game consoles, smartphones, tablets and digital cameras at a fast pace and demand of high-speed networks. Other drivers for managed Wi-Fi solutions market include the rapid increase in the deployment of public Wi-Fi across different venues and increasing adoption of enterprise mobility services.

One of the restraint for managed Wi-Fi solutions Market is that there is no regulation and standards for interconnectivity of different units for the interoperability. Another restraint for managed Wi-Fi solutions market is the security part which is not viable to cover for the free Wi-Fi’s.

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market: Segmentation

The managed Wi-Fi solutions market can be segmented on the basis of component, networking service, and region.

On the basis of component the managed Wi-Fi solutions market can be divided into;

Solution

Services Networking Service Network Security Network Auditing and Testing Network Planning and Designing Configuration and Change Management Network Consulting Infrastructure Service Installation and Provisioning Wireless Infrastructure Maintenance and Management System Integration and Upgradation Survey and Analysis and Training and Support



The segment tells about the types of components which are a part of managed Wi-Fi solutions.

For critical insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/27823

On the basis of vertical the managed Wi-Fi solutions market can be segmented into;

Government and Public Sector

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Hospitality

Education

Manufacturing

IT and Telecommunications

Others

The segment tells about the different industries in which managed Wi-Fi solutions are used.

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market: Key Players

The managed Wi-Fi solutions market currently is considerably competitive, with continuous product and technology developments by the established as well as new players. Some of the key players in the managed Wi-Fi solution market are WiFi Spark, Verizon, Purple, Vodafone, Comcast Business, Fujitsu, Megapath, Aruba, Cisco Systems, Mojo Networks, Ruckus Wireless, AT&T, Charter Communications, CenturyLink, Sprint, Eastlink Suddenlink and others of managed Wi-Fi solutions market.

These companies in managed Wi-Fi solutions market are constantly evolving their portfolios with newer technological developments and upgrades. For instance, Vodafone introduced their managed Wi-Fi solution to the market after checking all the features of it by the process which included Site Survey & Design, Installation & Commissioning, Configuration Management, Testing & Handover, 24×7 Remote Monitoring, Corporate Helpdesk to report problems, Security Management etc. for making the solution a success.

Recently, in March 2018, WAV, a leading distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, and Wi-Fi equipment partnered with mojo networks to offer a managed Wi-Fi solution, which aimed to expand WAV presence in the vibrant WLAN and Networking market, and to continue their expansion in the WISP marketplace.

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market: Regional Overview

With respect to geographical segmentation, managed Wi-Fi solution market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, North America managed Wi-Fi solution market is expected to dominate the global managed Wi-Fi solution market during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements in the region and the appropriate infrastructure being developed. The U.S. is expected to hold major share in the North America managed Wi-Fi solution market because of the high demand for the adoption of wireless hotspots and due to more technological advancements in the country with most of the large enterprises being settled in the region. East Asia and Europe are expected to follow North America and are expected to grow at a considerably faster rate, during the forecast period, owing to the increased spending of the large and medium enterprises in the region.

The Managed Wi-Fi Solutions market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market Segments

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market Size & Forecast 2018 To 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market Value Chain

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market includes:

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA and other APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The Managed Wi-Fi Solutions market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint