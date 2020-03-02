Managed Security Services Market to See Strong Investment Opportunity | Deloitte, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, Trustwave Holdings Inc., Accenture PLC, and More

Managed Security Services Market research report is organized by collecting market research data from different corners of the globe with an experienced team of language resources. Keeping in mind the customer requirement, this finest market research report is constructed with the professional and in-depth study of ICT industry. As market research reports are gaining immense importance in this swiftly transforming market place, Managed Security Services Market report has been created in a way that has been anticipated. It all-inclusively estimates general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, possible restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume and future trends.

Global managed security services market accounted for USD 20.92 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% the forecast period to 2026.

Top Major Market Competitors:

Verizon Communications, IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, At & T, Dell Secureworks Inc., Deloitte, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, Trustwave Holdings Inc., Accenture PLC, HP Enterprise, and Computer Sciences Corporation, Fortinet, Avaya Inc., BT Group plc, CenturyLink and HPE among others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising consciousness for cyber-attacks among organizations.

The rise in public and private cloud deployment model.

Increasing investment in IT infrastructure development.

Increasing number of cyber-attacks with day to day technological advancements.

Scope of the report

Years Considered: – 2020–2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Managed Security Services Market in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Chapter Details of Managed Security Services Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Managed Security Services Market Landscape

Part 04: Managed Security Services Market Sizing

Part 05: Managed Security Services Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

