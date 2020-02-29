Managed Security Services Market By Type (Risk and Compliance Management, Threat Intelligence, DDOS, Asset Management and Monitoring , Incident Management, Advanced and Emerging MMS), , Managed Security Service Provider (IT Services Providers, Managed Security Specialists, Telecom Service Providers, Consuting Firms), Industry, Geography, Trends

The Global Managed Security services market is valued at USD XX.XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD XX.XX billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022. Data security is of paramount importance to any firm. Companies always want to know what the rival firm is up to. Many times, the consumers are also desperate to get a leak from a company to understand what is going on in it. Managed security services market helps the companies secure the data and research and development that it is doing, from leaking to the outside world. It takes away the burden of having round the clock administrators and rather have it outsourced.

Business operational efficiency is key to any organization’s growth. This can be achieved by streamlining processes that can help in enhancing customer satisfaction and in turn help in focusing more on key revenue generating businesses. The firms are adopting various strategies to achieve these goals.

Managed services model is one such way to achieve this. It is a practice of outsourcing daily management responsibilities and functions as a strategic method for improving business operations and cutting down unnecessary expenses. These services could include outsourcing HR activities, lifecycle build or maintenance activities, and production support activities.

The services which come under managed services model comprise of alerts, patch management, security, data backup, and recovery for different client devices such as desktops, servers, notebooks, servers, storage systems, applications and networks.

Small businesses require technology that can help them operate efficiently and complete the given tasks with no flaws. Hence, the need for managed services is a necessity to make sure that various business operations are carried out to make sure there are no issues in the end-results.

Some of the key vendors of managed security services are Cisco, IBM, HP, Alcatel-Lucent, Microsoft and Fujitsu. Their current strategies and their position in this highly competitive market have been studied and accordingly, the required analysis have been derived.

DRIVERS

There are various factors that are responsible for driving the managed security services market that includes business process efficiency and focused core businesses, especially on enhancing the customer satisfaction.

Managed security services market is witnessing an accelerated growth due to penetration of technologies like mobility, cloud computing and big data across different industry verticals.

Heavy dependence on IT is also growing with time, as the resources to support an increasingly complex IT environment are limited. Many small businesses lack in IT resources and can quickly get into a vulnerable state with the day-to-day responsibilities or operations of keeping the IT infrastructure intact and the business up and running.

RESTRAINTS

Privacy and security remain the big concerns and these are being addressed by various managed services providers. Also, skilled and dedicated personnel are required to maintain the various processes associated with managed services.

WHAT THE REPORT OFFERS

Managed security services market overview and in-depth market analysis with its applications in the industry and information on drivers and restraints.

Identification of factors responsible for changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies that can influence the market on a global and regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape with profiles of major companies along with their market share.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

