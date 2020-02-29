Malic Acid Market: Market Research Report, 2019-2026

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Malic Acid Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Malic Acid market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Malic Acid

The report covers forecast and analysis for the malic acid market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on volume (Kilotons) and revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the malic acid market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the malic acid market on a global as well as regional level.

As per the report, the global demand for malic acid market was valued at approximately USD 182.8 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 260.7 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Malic acid is organic, dicarboxylic acid which is active in many tart and sour foods. Malic acid is an active ingredient. Malic acid naturally is present in all fruits and many vegetables during fruit metabolism. The product is used primarily as a food additive to enhance aromas such as softness or tartness. It is used as a preservative for the purpose of improving the shelf life of packaged foods because of its antimicrobial characteristics and pH control.

Changing lifestyle, rising consumer disposable incomes, growing working women’s population, and growing metropolitan population lead to comfort and ready-to-eat food products, which in turn, promote the malic acid application in the food industry, thereby, propelling the market growth. Moreover, regulatory bodies such as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India or FSSAI, the US Food and Drug Administration or USFDA, and the European Food Safety Authority or EFSA have permitted the application of malic acid in food processing. Therefore, this is likely to enhance the consumption of malic acid in the food industry. Due to the excellent antioxidant properties of malic acid, it is widely used in several personal care and cosmetic products. Additionally, malic acid in the pharmaceutical industry is used in the manufacturing of medical products such as mouthwash, toothpaste, throat lozenges, cough syrups, and health supplements like nutrition bars, and protein shakes. Thus, these factors are projected to enhance the demand for the malic acid in the upcoming years as well. But, the side effects of the malic acid may hamper market growth. However, malic acid is the better substitute for citric acid in the detergent industry and hence, cleaner and detergent application is further projected to offer new opportunities to the market growth.

The global malic acid market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the global malic acid market is segregated into D- malic acid, L-malic acid, and DL-malic acid. The L-malic acid segment accounted for the significant share of the global malic acid market. L-malic acid is widely used as a color fixative, antioxidant, and excipient. Besides this, DL-malic acid is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on application, the global malic acid market is classified into the cosmetics industry, chemical industry, food & beverage, and others. In 2018, the food & beverage segment accounted for more than 50% of the market share of the global malic acid market. The rising demand for food additives such as preservatives and acidity regulators is likely to boost the application of malic acid in the food & beverage industry.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the global malic acid market. The rapidly emerging industries such as food & beverage, cosmetics, and FMCG is likely to drive the regional market. Moreover, the rising demand for processed food in emerging countries is expected to enhance the consumption of malic acid in the food industry.

Some of the key players operating in the global malic acid market include Polynt, Bartek, Isegen, Fuso Chemicals, Yongson Chemicals, Thirumalai Chemicals, Sealong Biotechnology, Jinhu Lile Biotechnology Industry Co. Ltd., Changmao Biochemical Engineering, Tate & Lyle, and MC Food Specialties Inc., among others.

By Type

L-Malic Acid

D-Malic Acid

DL-Malic Acid

By Application

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

