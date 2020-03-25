Maleic Anhydride Market – Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019– 2027

Global Maleic Anhydride Market Viewpoint Decorated with a team of 300+ analysts, Maleic Anhydride Market Report serves each and every requirement of the clients while preparing market reports. With digital intelligence solutions, we offer actionable insights to our customers that help them in overcoming market challenges. Our dedicated team of professionals perform an extensive survey for gathering accurate information associated with the market. Maleic Anhydride Market Research, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Maleic Anhydride market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect. In this Maleic Anhydride market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

The top players operating in the global maleic anhydride market include DSM N.V., Ashland Inc., Flint Hills Resources, MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas PLC, Huntsman Corporation, Thirumalai Chemicals Limited, Polynt S.p.A, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Compania Espanola de Petroleos, S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, and Lanxess AG.

Maleic Anhydride Market: Application Analysis

Unsaturated polyester resins

1, 4-Butanediol

Additives (Lubricants and Oil)

Copolymers

Others (Tris(3-(2-hydroxybenzophenone) propyl) Amine, alkyd resins, etc.)

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The Maleic Anhydride market research addresses the following queries:

Why end use remains the top consumer of Maleic Anhydride in region? Which segment does the consumers highly prefer? How will the global Maleic Anhydride market look like by the end of the forecast period? What innovative technologies are the Maleic Anhydride players using to get an edge over their rivals? What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Maleic Anhydride market?

